WWE Monday Night coming to Houston Toyota Center, tickets on sale Friday

Witness the world of wrestling in Houston in all its action-packed excitement.

WWE will be having its Monday Night Raw show at the Toyota Center on July 31 at 6:30 p.m. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

Fans can see WWE superstars Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Becky Lynch, and Austin Theory.

The event details also mention that fans can witness the fallout of WWE SummerSlam with Riddle vs. Rollin, United States Champion Lashley vs. Rey Mysterio, and more!

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday. The price of tickets cost between $20 and $120.

Click here for more information on WWE RAW and to buy tickets when they go on sale.