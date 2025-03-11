Wrong-way crash on South Loop kills 1, injures 4

The Brief Houston police are investigating a deadly crash on the South Loop on Tuesday. Investigators say a wrong-way driver was involved in a crash near Stella Link Road. 1 person was killed, 4 others were injured.



Investigators are looking into a deadly crash on the South Loop involving a wrong-way driver.

What we know:

Houston police say the three-vehicle crash happened around 5 p.m. on the South Loop near Stella Link Road.

Investigators say a black SUV was driving east in the westbound lanes and crashed head-on with another vehicle. A third vehicle was also hit after the crash.

The driver of the black SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman and two small children were in the car that was hit head on. All three were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital, according to Houston police. A woman in the third vehicle was taken to Ben Taub hospital. Houston police say all four are considered stable.

SKYFOX flew over the scene of the crash.

After hours of delays, the crash scene has been cleared and the road has reopened.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the victim or why the driver may have been traveling in the wrong direction.

