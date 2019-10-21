World Series menu unveiled at Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park is cooking up a whole lot more than peanuts and crackerjacks this week. The Astros’ official food and beverage partner Aramark unveiled the World Series menu Monday.

If you’re going to the game, you might want to show up with an empty stomach, because the options are delicious, and a big team of chefs and kitchen staff is already hard at work getting things ready for World Series Game 1.

New menu items for the World Series include “Walk Off Nachos,” “#TakeItBack Tachos,” “Tableside Fresh Guacamole,” “Central Texas Beef Long Bone,” “Lobster Quesadilla,” and the “Smoked Prime Rib Sandwich,”

“We’re first-class at Minute Maid Park, baby,” said Jimmy Coatsworth, the senior executive chef.

“We’re really excited to have a lot of local hometown flair and just some great ballpark throwback food,” said P.J. Saidler, the Aramark General manager.

Fans will have no shortage of delicious options to choose from at 35 permanent food and beverage locations, 15 portable concession stands, and 62 luxury suites and clubs.

“Loaded tater tots, lobster corn dogs, lobster rolls, stake sandwiches, half-pound Nolan Ryan beef burgers, cotton candy, ice cream because this ballpark loves their Blue Bell,” said Coatsworth.

Advertisement

“We have tachos, which we’ve served before, but now we’ve loaded them up with some pork belly,” said Saidler. “Really it’s about coming to a baseball game with higher-end food. It’s Houston fun.”

Hundreds of people worked Monday to prep food for the thousands who’ll flood Minute Maid Park on Tuesday.

“It’s the World Series, so that’s over 40 thousand people, and there’s plenty of food,” said Saidler. “We’ve made sure of that.”

“We’re gonna probably serve upwards of 15 thousand hot dogs,” said Coatsworth. “That’s nothing compared to our dollar dog days, but we’ve got another three-thousand nachos, another four-thousand pretzels, who knows how many gallons of water, soda and beer that we’re gonna do. And the condiments? It’s just awesome.”

In addition to prepping a taste of Texas, the senior executive chef has a message for Washington, D.C. visitors.

“I know this is y’all’s first time to make it to the World Series, and congratulations, but we’re taking it back this year, baby,” said Coatsworth.

