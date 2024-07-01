A man was arrested on Saturday for possession of child pornography after allegedly using AI to alter a teen girl's photo.

An investigation by Constable Ryan Gable’s Human Trafficking Unit. began on May 15, 2024, when it was discovered that Roman Shoffner, 30, had used an artificial intelligence program on his cellphone to alter a photograph of a 17-year-old girl by digitally removing her clothing. The altered image depicted the teen girl's face with a nude body from the neck down.

Roman Shoffner (Photo: Constable Ryan Gable, Pct 3 Office)

Shoffner’s cellphone was seized and underwent forensic analysis, leading Precinct 3 Detectives to establish probable cause. They determined that Shoffner had created the explicit image to possess illicit material, which resulted in the issuance of an arrest warrant.

The arrest of Shoffner marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts to combat the misuse of technology in creating and distributing explicit content.