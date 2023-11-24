Ahead of the release of the new Wonka movie, the Wonka Wagon is making a stop in Houston.

The Wonka Wagon will be handing out free treats at the Texas Winter Lights in Downtown Houston on Friday evening.

On the menu is a delicious assortment of hot chocolate and Wonka bars.

You can stop by starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Marriott Marquis located at 1777 Walker Street, Houston, Texas 77010.

The visit is teasing the new Wonka film, starring Timothée Chalamet, which tells the origin story of how Willy became the famous chocolatier Wonka. It releases in theaters on December 15.