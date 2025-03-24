Women in Industry Conference to help women discover high paying careers in skilled trades

The Brief More women are finding high-paying, in-demand jobs in skilled trades. Women in Industry Conference to be held April 1 at Moody Gardens in Galveston.



Skilled trades jobs in industries like petrochemicals and construction are still male-dominated, leading many women not to consider the fields for careers. But as companies are struggling to find enough skilled trades workers, more women are finding new opportunities.

The 8th annual Women in Industry Conference is being held April 1 to help women learn more about available opportunities.

Aaliyah Malveaux, 19, is helping to blaze a new trail. She's one of a growing number of women learning to become welders.

"Even though I originally wanted to be an engineer, but artistry, you can use that stuff to transfer. Most people think artists and welders are two opposites on the coin, but there are a lot of crossovers," said Malveaux.

What we know:

Galveston College is hosting the Women in Industry Conference to let women know about opportunities most don't consider: jobs in skilled trades.

"The Women in Industry conference is to introduce women to high-demand, highly paid jobs in the petrochem, construction, biotechnology, healthcare, and avionics industries," said Vera Jasper-Lewis, Dean of Technical and Professional Education at Galveston College.

The U.S. Department of Labor reports that entry-level salaries for skilled trades workers average $40,000 a year, and rise to an average of $77,000 for experienced workers. There is a shortage of trained workers, and women are taking notice.

"I want to say it’s either doubled or tripled in size. I’ll see an increase in women every year," said James Love, Welding Program Director at Galveston College.

"Don’t be afraid because it’s a male-dominated industry. Women tend to be better welders than men," said Love. "They pay attention to detail."

Malveaux says she and her family like knowing that her future is bright.

"My mom feels, she’s like, 'Wow, oh my god!' Versus me, it’s like, 'Yeah, it’s cool.' It's setting me up for the future, so I won’t have to worry about where am I going to be in 15 years. I already know it’s really secure," she told us.

What you can do:

Galveston College, along with eight other community colleges in the Texas Gulf Coast Community College Consortium, are hosting the conference on Tuesday, April 1 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center at One Hope Boulevard in Galveston.

ExxonMobil, Phillips 66, Worley, Chevron Phillips Chemical, OxyChem, The Chemours Company, PCL Industrial Construction, Olin, Arkema, INEOS, Shell USA, Turner Industries Group LLC, Freeport LNG Development, L.P., Dow, and Bechtel are among the sponsors.

Women interested in attending can learn more on the Women in Industry Conference website or eventbrite.com or call (409)-944-1404.