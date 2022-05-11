Woman's body found in trunk of car in east Texas City: police

Texas City police are piecing together how a woman's body ended up in the trunk of a car parked in front of a house on the city's east side.

Officials say they received a call just before 3 p.m. around 4th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. St. about what they believed to be a "decomposing body coming from the car." Arriving officers examined the car and found an unidentified woman's body inside the trunk.

It's unclear how she died or how she ended up in the car, as of this writing.

Around the same time as the investigation took place, police in Dickinson were also called to the scene to search for a missing 24-year-old woman, who was reportedly last seen May 5th. However, authorities did not confirm if this investigation is connected to the missing person.

An investigation remains underway and this story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.