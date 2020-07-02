Woman taken into custody after Galveston house fire
article
GALVESTON, Texas - Authorities say a woman was taken into custody following a fire that engulfed a two-story house in Galveston.
Firefighters responded to the fire around 3:10 a.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Avenue M ½.
Officials say four or five people were living in the house and were able to get out safely.
Firefighters battled a house fire in Galveston early Thursday morning.
Firefighters got the fire out within an hour to an hour and a half.
According to Galveston Fire Chief Charles Olsen, one woman was taken into custody.
Advertisement
The cause of the fire has not been determined.