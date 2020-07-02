Woman taken into custody after Galveston house fire

article

Authorities say a woman was taken into custody following a fire that engulfed a two-story house in Galveston.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 3:10 a.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Avenue M ½.

Officials say four or five people were living in the house and were able to get out safely.

Firefighters got the fire out within an hour to an hour and a half.

According to Galveston Fire Chief Charles Olsen, one woman was taken into custody.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

