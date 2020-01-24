Woman survives explosion unscathed after ceiling caves in

214 homes were damaged by Friday morning's deadly explosion at the Watson Grinding and Manufacturing plant. Now, hundreds of neighbors are left with the task of cleaning up or rebuilding their homes from scratch.

The neighborhood is mixed with people who just moved in or lived here their entire lives, but now they all must either repair their homes or tear them down and start over again.

The sounds of contractors and homeowners working to patch up broken windows and clean up debris following the explosion can be heard along the entire street.

“For a moment I thought it was like a bomb, or something maybe a terrorist," says Perla Corona.

Corona was proud to purchase her home, and just moved in last month.

“This is something that we didn’t expect, but you never know when things happen you have to stay strong and be positive that everything is going to be all right," she said.

Just down the street, Mary Cruz-Hernandez welcomed us inside to what was left of the home she shared with her son for the last 15 years. The explosion site is just yards away from her backyard.

She was in bed asleep when the blast happened, and the ceiling fell on top of her, not leaving a single scratch.

Every room she took us to was destroyed, walls knocked down, glass scattered about every inch of the house, and the furniture left in ruins. Through it all, Mary has remained positive since she realizes it could have been a lot worse.

“Say thank you my Lord. He is wonderful with me because life is more important for me and for everybody," she says.

Mary and others living close to the explosion site say they imagine their houses will have to be torn down and rebuilt. They are taking it one step at a time to figure out all their options.