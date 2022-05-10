Expand / Collapse search

Woman steals yacht for joyride in Galveston, police say

Galveston
Renee Leann Waguespack accused of stealing yacht for joyride in Galveston article

Renee Leann Waguespack, 46, is accused of stealing a yacht for a joyride in Galveston.

GALVESTON - A woman has been taken into custody after allegedly stealing a yacht and taking it for a joyride in Galveston.

Renee Leann Waguespack is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and drug possession.

Galveston PD with the help of Galveston County Sheriff's Office and the Coast Guard responded to a call Monday at about 11:45 a.m. about a 52-foot yacht taken from its berth on Offatts Bayou at 6130 Heard's Lane.

At approximately 1 p.m., GCSO deputies reported that they had located the vessel, a 1990 Jefferson 52 Monticello named "Loyalty," moored to a pier at 7509 Broadway.

1990 Jefferson 52 Monticello named Loyalty

Loyalty, a 1990 Jefferson 52 Monticello, was reported stolen from a slip on Offatts Bayou in Galveston.

GPD officers then found 45-year-old Waguespack on board.

The investigation led to Waguespack, from Webster, being charged with Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle, which is a state jail felony. She also appeared to be high, police said. 

After transporting Waguespack to the Galveston County Jail, it was discovered that she had concealed approximately 4 grams of contraband, which appears to be Methamphetamine, on her person.

She was subsequently charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, which because of the weight of the contraband is a third-degree felony.

Bond was denied on both charges, jail records show.

As of 10:30 today, Waguespack was still in the custody of the Galveston County Jail.

It is unknown how Waguespack was able to get aboard the vessel and get access to the keys.