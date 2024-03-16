Woman tells deputies she shot, killed man after being kidnapped, drugged in Gillespie County
GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas - Deputies are investigating after a woman called to report that she was kidnapped and drugged and had shot someone in Gillespie County.
On March 15, around 12:42 p.m., deputies tracked the woman down near a winery in the 10800 block of East US Highway 290, where they say she described the vehicle and the weapon used.
A deputy found the vehicle in the outside lane of westbound traffic and found a man dead in the front-seat area.
An investigator interviewed the woman at the local hospital while deputies gathered evidence.
Police identified the dead man as 49-year-old Lance Demon Reid, who they say had been living in the Houston area.
The woman is a 45-year-old resident of Montgomery, Texas, according to police.
The Gillespie County Sheriff's Office says this is an ongoing investigation and no other information will be released at this time.