Woman killed in northwest Houston; police search for shooter

Police are searching for the shooter after a woman was killed in northwest Houston on Monday night.

The shooting was reported around 7:45 p.m. in the 7700 block of W Gulf Bank near Hollister Road.

Police did not release the suspect’s identity but did say that the suspect and the victim are believed to have been dating.

Officers were actively searching for the suspect in the Houston area overnight. Police say a vehicle was recovered.

The victim’s identity has not been released. Police say some family members did witness the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

