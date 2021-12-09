Woman seen in viral Galveston mask refusal video sentenced to 12 days in jail

A woman, who made national headlines for refusing to wear a mask inside a Galveston business, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, was sentenced to 12 days behind bars.



Officials said Terry Lynn Wright was convicted of criminal trespass and resisting arrest by using force against a peace officer. Both offenses are misdemeanors.

The incident took place back on March 11 where Wright entered a Bank of America on Central City Boulevard and refused to wear a mask.



Police were called out to the bank after being told by the bank manager that Wright refused to wear a mask.



In the body camera video, officers asked White to leave the bank if she didn’t want to wear a mask as requested by bank management.

(FOX 26 Houston)

Officers said Wright refused to comply and as she was asked to leave the bank, she refused and began to resist officers.

While she was being detained, Wright yelled, "police brutality right here, people," to which other patrons said, "No, no, it's not." To which, White then called the patrons, "sheep."



"This was not a case about whether Americans have to wear masks," said Galveston County Criminal District Attorney Jack Roady. "This was a case about respecting private property and preserving the right of business owners to run their businesses as they see fit. Here, the business owner attempted to make every reasonable accommodation for the defendant, but she refused those efforts and then refused to leave their property after being repeatedly asked to do so – and that’s against the law. We appreciate the jurors for devoting their time and careful deliberation in this case and for reaching a just verdict."

According to the release, Wright chose to have the court assess punishment. After hearing all the evidence, County Court at Law Judge Jack Ewing sentenced wright to twelve days in the county jail. Wright has credit for three days she has already served and is expected to be released after serving three additional days.