Woman killed, three Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies shot in Midtown nightclub parking lot

One woman is dead and three Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies are recovering following an early morning shooting at a midtown Houston nightclub.



Authorities said the shooting occurred around 2:20 a.m. at Set Nightclub, located on the 2900 block of Travis Street.

Police said a fight occurred in the parking lot of the nightclub after closing and three Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies, who were working extra deployment, attempted to break up the fight.

One of the suspects, who is said to be a Hispanic male in his mid to late 20’s, fired at the deputies who were in full uniform.

Three HCSO deputies and a 40-year-old woman were struck, police said.

The 40-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the hospital. Two of the deputies were taken to Memorial Herman while the other deputy was taken to Ben Taub Hospital.



Authorities said one of the deputies, who is a woman in her 30’s, was struck in the abdomen. A male deputy in his 40’s was struck in the foot while the other male deputy, who is in his 30’s, was struck multiple times and was also shot in the hand.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said one deputy has been with the sheriff’s office for about five years, while the other two deputies had about 11 years of service.



We’re told that all deputies are expected to survive.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, tried to get treatment at a Sugar Land hospital for a gunshot and was taken into custody.



Houston Police Department Public Information Officer John Cannon said it’s believed that one of the deputies was able to return fire during the incident.

Police said it’s unclear why the suspect shot into a crowd and is under investigation.