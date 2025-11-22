Woman killed, several others injured in shooting at gathering in SW Houston

article

A woman was killed, and several others were injured in an early morning shooting at a gathering in southwest Houston.

What we know:

Houston police said they responded to a shooting call in the 15200 block of Vandalia Way around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

Arriving officers found six people with gunshot wounds. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Assistant Chief Yasar Bashir said at least five others were taken to area hospitals for their injuries either by ambulance or self-transport.

Bashir said the shooting seemed to stem from an argument between two or more people at a party or gathering at the address. The argument escalated to an exchange of gunfire between those involved, Bashir said.

Police said one person was detained and is being considered a person of interest in the shooting.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the person detained or the woman who was killed. The conditions of those taken to the hospital have not been released.

What you can do:

Houston police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact their homicide division.