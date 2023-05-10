article

A woman is dead following a rollover crash in Houston on Monday evening.

According to Houston police, the crash occurred at 7400 Gulf Freeway just before 8:15 p.m.

SUGGESTED: Raise-the-age gun bill misses crucial deadline, as Uvalde parents protest outside the Texas House

The driver, who is said to be 23-years-old, was driving a silver Infiniti G37 northbound on the Gulf Freeway at a high rate of speed.

Witnesses told police, the vehicle was traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour as the driver took the ramp from the Gulf Freeway inbound to the 610 South Loop eastbound.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Police said the driver failed to drive in a single lane and rode the concrete barrier until the vehicle rolled, flipped over the barricade, and struck the concrete support pillar to the Gulf Freeway ramp to 610 East in a grassy area between the highways.

The female driver was taken to Ben Taub General Hospital where she was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

No other vehicles or persons were involved in the crash.