Galveston crash: Woman killed in crash involving police officer just hours before her birthday

A Galveston police officer was involved in a fatal car crash on Wednesday night.

The officer, identified as Sergeant Christopher McNeil, was responding to a 911 call when his cruiser collided with a 2016 Toyota Camry at the intersection of Broadway and Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

The driver of the Camry, Seyedeh Moeini, a lab technologist at the University of Texas Medical Branch, was pronounced dead at the hospital just hours before her 52nd birthday.

McNeil was also taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash. It is unclear at this time how fast the officer was going or whether his emergency lights and sirens were activated at the time of the collision.

A witness to the crash, Patsy Trost, told FOX 26 that she did not hear any sirens before the impact.

The family of Ms. Moeini is planning her funeral. They were too distraught to speak with reporters on camera.

