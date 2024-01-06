Woman impaled at sports complex fence, dies from injuries, sources say

A woman was found unresponsive at the sports complex, hanging from an iron gate near one of the sports bars Saturday morning.

The incident happened in South Philadelphia, near the stadiums, officials said.

According to law enforcement sources talking to FOX 29’s Steve Keeley, the 48-year-old woman was climbing a gate near one of the sports bars on Pattison Avenue in the early morning hours, sometime before 2 a.m.

Somehow, the woman fell, but couldn’t reach the ground, according to the sources, and was left dangling a number of hours.

Those sources said the woman was impaled through her leg.

Medics rushed to her aid, removing her from the fence and transported her to Methodist Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 8;45 Saturday morning.

An investigation into the incident is underway, although officials say there aren’t any signs of foul play.