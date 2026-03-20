Woman hospitalized after north Harris County hit-and-run; family searching for answers

The Brief Lolita Moore was struck by a vehicle last week along FM 1960. Family members say she suffered severe injuries, including what doctors call "internal decapitation." Anyone with information can contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office.



As a woman fights for her life following a north Harris County hit-and-run, her family and authorities are calling on the public for any information about who struck her.

FM 1960 hit-and-run: Severe injuries

What they're saying:

The incident happened last Thursday night, March 12, along FM 1960 near Cypress Station Drive.

Family members say Lolita Moore had just left a grocery store and was crossing the street when she suffered a foot injury. As she tried to get out of the street, she was struck by what was believed to be a black Honda CR-V.

Moore's sister, Jasmine Bates, told FOX 26 that she remains in the ICU one week later. While Moore's condition isn't worsening, Bates says she remains in critical condition.

Her severe injuries include her being "internally decapitated," meaning her skull and her spine are disconnected, but her skin and muscles in those areas remain attached.

What we don't know:

There is no other information available about the suspect vehicle or the driver.

What you can do:

Moore's family has started a GoFundMe to support her recovery. You can click here to donate.

Anyone with information about the suspect can do one of the following:

Call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division at 713-274-7400

Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)