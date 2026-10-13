Woman hospitalized after being attacked by 4 dogs in Polk County

The Brief A 35-year-old woman was attacked by four pit bull-type dogs while walking near Quailcrest Drive on Oct. 11, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and a State Park Police officer provided medical aid before a deputy took the woman to CHI Livingston. She was later flown to a Harris County-area hospital. The dogs were placed under a 10-day rabies quarantine. The owner was cited, and officials plan to seek dangerous-dog declarations after the quarantine.



A 35-year-old woman was hospitalized after she was attacked by four pit bull-type dogs in the Quailcrest Drive area of Polk County on Oct. 11, authorities said.

What we know:

The woman was walking along the roadway during the evening when the dogs approached her, officials said. As she tried to back away, one dog attacked and knocked her to the ground. The other three dogs then joined the attack.

Officials said people in a passing vehicle intervened and scared the dogs away, but left after the woman asked them for a ride to the hospital. She then went to a nearby home, where a neighbor helped her and called emergency services.

Authorities stated Deputy Anderson Walker was the first to arrive and began treating the woman’s bleeding. Deputy Christopher Smith and State Park Police Officer Gary Carter also provided medical aid before Walker determined the woman needed immediate transportation.

Walker took the woman to CHI Livingston in his patrol vehicle. Because of the severity of her injuries, she was later transported by Life Flight to a Houston-area.

Officials stated after taking the woman to the hospital, Walker returned to the area and identified the dogs’ owner. The owner was cited for failing to vaccinate the animals and allowing them to roam at large.

The dogs were secured and later removed by deputies and Animal Control personnel. They were taken to the Polk County Animal Control Facility and placed under a required 10-day quarantine for rabies observation.

During the removal, Animal Control Officer Krista Lawson was bitten on the hand.

After the quarantine is completed, the Sheriff’s Office said it will begin the process of having the dogs declared dangerous.