Woman found with multiple stab during traffic stop after reports of man dragging blood-covered woman into car

A peculiar and alarming incident transpired in North Houston when a concerned citizen called 9-1-1, reporting a man allegedly dragging a blood-covered woman into a car. The bizarre incident unfolded around 9:30 PM Thursday night, and it has left local authorities and residents puzzled.

Houston Police swiftly responded to the distress call and managed to locate the vehicle in question on the North Freeway near Cypresswood, a bustling area north of Houston.

Officers conducted a traffic stop, and to their shock, they discovered a 34-year-old woman inside the car who had sustained multiple stab wounds. The woman's identity has not been released, and her condition is reported as critical as of the last update.

The suspect, James L. Farmer, 47, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Farmer is currently hospitalized.

Law enforcement authorities are diligently working to unravel the details surrounding this unusual and concerning event. The motive behind the apparent attack, the relationship between the man and the woman, and the circumstances that led to her injuries remain unclear.

As of now, investigators are actively seeking information and evidence to piece together the events that transpired. They encourage anyone with information about this incident to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.

The Houston Police Department has not released any additional information but assures the public that they are committed to determining the facts and motives behind this bizarre occurrence.

The victim's critical condition underscores the severity of the situation, and the community anxiously awaits further updates from authorities regarding her prognosis and any new developments in the case.

This remains a developing story, and additional details will be provided as they become available. As authorities continue their investigation, the question of what precisely occurred in North Houston last night remains unanswered, leaving both law enforcement and the public eager for more information.