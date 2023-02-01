Police are investigating after a woman was found dead at a house under construction in La Marque, officials say.

La Marque police responded to the call in the 1300 block of Green Jay Lane just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

An investigation is conducted in La Marque.

Police say foul play is believed to be involved in the woman’s death, and it is being treated as a homicide. They did not say how the woman died.

The woman’s identity has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story.