Woman found dead in travel trailer after fire in northeast Houston

article

Police say a woman was found dead after a travel trailer fire in northeast Houston.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 5400 block of Bunte.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Authorities say they found a small travel trailer on fire at the back of the property.

After the fire was extinguished, a person was found dead in the trailer.

Police say the person is believed to be a woman, but she has not been identified.

Advertisement

According to police, a man who is allowed to stay at the property apparently met a woman that night and offered her a place to get out of the cold.

Police say the man was not on the property at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The medical examiner will determine the woman’s cause of death. Anyone with information on her identity is asked to call police.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP