Woman found dead in Harris County ditch was the result of hit-and-run, investigators say

Harris County constables are working to find a suspect involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Monday.

The woman's body was found Monday morning along Lee Road in Humble, not far from the airport.

Investigators now say the woman was hit by a vehicle that did not stop to render aid.

The Harris County Constable's Office says they found a vehicle involved and identified the suspect responsible.

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said on social media that he believes "criminal charges will be filed soon."

No information has been released about the suspect or victim.