Woman found dead after house fire in north Houston

Authorities say a woman was found dead inside of a home after a fire in north Houston.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the home in the 3800 block of Cochran around 1:50 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters arrived and found heavy fire coming from the house. They were told that someone may have been inside of the home.

When firefighters started putting out the fire and searching the home, they found a person dead inside, officials say.

The fire department says the person is believed to be an older woman. She has not been identified.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and remains under investigation.

