Woman fatally shot in north Harris County parking lot

The sheriff’s office is working to determine what led to the shooting of a woman in a shopping center parking lot in north Harris County.

The shooting occurred around 11:10 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of FM 1960.

Authorities say the woman, who is believed to be homeless, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says they spoke to two other people who reported that the woman was walking in the parking lot when she was approached by another woman and shot.

According to the sheriff’s office, a woman who lives at a nearby apartment complex called authorities shortly after and said she was the person who shot the woman.

The sheriff’s office says the caller claimed she was walking her dog when the woman attacked or aggressively approached her, and the caller shot her.

The investigation is still ongoing. The sheriff’s office is looking for surveillance video to help in the investigation.

