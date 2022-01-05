Woman fatally shot, man wounded in NE Houston, police investigating
HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating following a deadly shooting in northeast Houston on Wednesday afternoon.
Details are limited, but Houston police responded to the 10900 block of Cheeves Drive, near Little York, before 3 p.m.
Police said preliminary information revealed the victims were in a vehicle outside a home when they were shot by a suspect or suspects in another vehicle.
Police said a woman was fatally shot and a man was wounded.
The suspect fled the scene, police said.
No suspect description has been released.
This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.