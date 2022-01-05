Woman fatally shot, man wounded in NE Houston, police investigating

article

Authorities are investigating following a deadly shooting in northeast Houston on Wednesday afternoon.



Details are limited, but Houston police responded to the 10900 block of Cheeves Drive, near Little York, before 3 p.m.

Police said preliminary information revealed the victims were in a vehicle outside a home when they were shot by a suspect or suspects in another vehicle.



Police said a woman was fatally shot and a man was wounded.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



The suspect fled the scene, police said.



No suspect description has been released.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP



This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.