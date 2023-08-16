Expand / Collapse search
Woman caught on camera wading through Rome 's Trevi Fountain to fill water bottle

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Updated 6:34AM
FOX 5 DC

Woman caught on camera wading through Rome ‘s Trevi Fountain to fill water bottle

A woman was caught on camera walking across the Trevi Fountain in Rome to fill her water bottle. (Credit: Lex Jones via Storyful)

ROME - A woman was caught on camera walking across the Trevi Fountain in Rome to fill her water bottle.

The clueless visitor is seen climbing across rocks to reach the center of the 18-century landmark, and using a spout to fill the bottle.

A guard shows up, blows a whistle and confronts her.

Woman caught on camera wading through Rome ‘s Trevi Fountain to fill water bottle (Credit: Lex Jones via Storyful)

The person behind the camera says the woman didn't seem to understand why her actions were wrong.

It's unclear if she was fined or detained.