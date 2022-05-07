Woman arrested for shooting, killing husband in north Harris County: Sheriff

article

Authorities have a woman behind bars for shooting and killing her husband Saturday morning in north Harris County.

It's unclear how everything transpired, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says constable deputies with Harris County Pct. 4 were called to the 23000 block of Buttress Root Dr. in Spring. That's where officers found an unidentified man with several gunshot wounds.

The woman, identified as Carin Stewart, 51, advised responding officers she shot her husband. He was rushed to the hospital, where the Sheriff says he succumbed to his injuries.

Stewart was taken into custody and is facing murder charges.

No other information was made available, as of this writing.