Woman arrested for allegedly stealing from Houston cemetery mausoleum

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The Brief Renee Amber Fennel, 37, was arrested Wednesday on charges of burglary and theft from a graveyard. She is accused of stealing jewelry and valuables from cremation niches in a cemetery mausoleum. Authorities shared video of the suspect earlier this month.



A woman was arrested for allegedly stealing keepsakes and valuables from a Houston cemetery mausoleum with her toddler in tow.

The Harris County Pct. 5 Constable’s Office says Renee Amber Fennel, 37, was arrested Wednesday on charges of burglary and theft from a graveyard.

The backstory:

Earlier this month, the constable’s office released surveillance video of the suspect at the cemetery along the Katy Freeway in west Houston.

Authorities say she used a tool to open the lock on the protective glass panel of the cremation niches. She allegedly stole jewelry and other valuables from inside.

A young child was also seen with her in the surveillance video.

Amber Fennel arrested

Officials say Constable Terry Allbritton's Strategic Response Unit arrested Fennel on Wednesday evening. The toddler seen in the video was reportedly with her at the time of her arrest and was turned over to a family member.

The constable’s office says the suspect was turned over to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for questioning in incidents in their jurisdiction.