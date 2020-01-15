Woman arrested after escaping custody at Ben Taub Hospital

Houston police have arrested a woman who escaped from custody at Ben Taub Hospital.

The Houston Police Department received a report around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday that a woman had escaped from custody at the hospital. The woman had reportedly gone to the restroom and was not found afterward.

Police say the woman was taken into custody around noon Thursday.

The woman was originally being held on a warrant for drug possession. Police say she now faces an additional charge of escape, which is a felony.

