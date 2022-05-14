Winner of Hot Wheels Legends Tour Houston announced

article

The winner of the Houston stop of the Hot Wheels Legends Tour has been announced.



The tour stopped in Houston this weekend.



The winner is a 1992 Autozam Scrum, nicknamed "Texas Toot" was built by Craig Meanx of Beaumont, Texas.

According to a release, after purchasing the fully stock import in 2020, Meanx decided to go BIG with the little Japanese kei truck by fabricating a custom five-foot lift after being gifted a sec of 16.9-30 tractor tires.



"Texas Toot" was built entirely in Meanx’s personal garage, and features a Chevrolet 454 big-block, TH400 transmission, 12-inch drop reverse rotation FTI transfer case, 250 shot nitrous kit, train horns and custom welded 30" x 15" wheels.



The judges involved in the event included Houston rapper and philanthropist Trae tha Truth.