Winner of Hot Wheels Legends Tour Houston announced

Houston
FOX 26 Houston
HOUSTON - The winner of the Houston stop of the Hot Wheels Legends Tour has been announced. 

The tour stopped in Houston this weekend. 

The winner is a 1992 Autozam Scrum, nicknamed "Texas Toot" was built by Craig Meanx of Beaumont, Texas. 

According to a release, after purchasing the fully stock import in 2020, Meanx decided to go BIG with the little Japanese kei truck by fabricating a custom five-foot lift after being gifted a sec of 16.9-30 tractor tires. 

"Texas Toot" was built entirely in Meanx’s personal garage, and features a Chevrolet 454 big-block, TH400 transmission, 12-inch drop reverse rotation FTI transfer case, 250 shot nitrous kit, train horns and custom welded 30" x 15" wheels.

The judges involved in the event included Houston rapper and philanthropist Trae tha Truth. 