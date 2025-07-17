The Brief A juvenile suspect was turned into the Montgomery County Pct. 1 Constable's Office by his parents after allegedly crashing a truck into Willis City Hall. According to officials, the juvenile also tried to flee in the truck while a deputy was clinging on to the running board. The deputy was taken to a hospital for his injuries.



A juvenile suspect was taken into custody by Montgomery County authorities after evading police and dragging an officer with a vehicle.

What we know:

Montgomery County Constable's Office deputies arrived at the H-E-B parking lot at FM 1097 and I-45 in Willis due to a call about a disturbance with multiple cars.

Once the deputies approached, several cars began to leave, but one deputy attempted to stop and make contact with a truck, officials say.

According to the constable's office, the driver tried to flee and accelerated to leave the parking lot but the deputy was hanging on the running board on the side. At some point, the deputy was thrown from the truck before it exited the lot.

The suspect led deputies on a brief pursuit, officials said. The suspect crashed into another car at an intersection of FM 1097 and North Bell Street before coming to a stop once it hit the Willis City Hall.

Deputies report the suspect got out of the truck and ran from the scene.

The deputy who was dragged and others involved in the crash were taken to the hospital to treat their injuries.

According to authorities, the juvenile suspect eluded police for a day but was then turned in by his parents.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said if the suspect will face any charges. He has not been identified. Authorities did not indicate his age.