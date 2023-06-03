With the recent impeachment of Texas’s top lawyer, many people question who will become involved in the highly anticipated trial.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was suspended from his duties after the Texas House chose to impeach him on May 27, temporarily removing him from office over allegations of misconduct that included bribery and abuse of office.

READ MORE ON THE KEN PAXTON IMPEACHMENT

Late Friday evening, in a since-deleted Instagram post, prominent Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee said he was retained to represent Paxton.

Buzbee captioned the post, "I have been retained to represent our Attorney General of the State of Texas. Don’t believe all the foolishness you have read about this case in the media. We look forward to putting forth the actual truth and exonerating this public servant. I’m very confident that justice will prevail."

The post was quickly deleted around 10 p.m. on Friday

We reached out to Buzbee to comment but have not received a response.

We also reached out to Paxton and his office for a comment as well and have not received a response.

Since the impeachment, two prominent Texas attorneys, Dick DeGuerin and Rusty Hardin, have been retained to prosecute the trial against Paxton by a state House committee.

Hardin is a former prosecutor in Houston who was part of the special counsel investigation surrounding former President Bill Clinton in the Whitewater probe. His most recent clients have included NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson, who faced accusations of sexual misconduct while playing for the Houston Texans.