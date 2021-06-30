Who killed Jesus Salgado? Man stabbed, set on fire in east Houston

article

Police say a man was stabbed and set on fire in east Houston, and authorities need the public’s help to find the person responsible.

The incident occurred around 12:50 a.m. June 7 in a grassy area near Dorsett and Cargill Street.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

According to Houston police, Jesus Salgado, 49, suffered stab wounds to his abdomen and burns over almost his entire body. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, and he passed away on June 15.

A witness reportedly saw Salgado and another male in the grassy area. According to police, the witness saw a fire start and realized Salgado had been set on fire by the other male.

The witness put out the fire and called 9-1-1.

Police say the other male was last seen fleeing on foot eastbound on Cargill Street.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP