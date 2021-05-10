Who killed Errick Smith? Houston man shot to death on front porch

article

Authorities need the public’s help to find the person responsible for the deadly shooting of a man who was sitting on his front porch on Houston’s south side.

The shooting occurred around 6:45 p.m. on May 4, 2020 in the 4400 block of Mowery Road.

Police said neighbors heard several gunshots but no argument or screaming prior to the shooting.

Errick Smith, 45, was found shot by his neighbors, who attempted to provide medical assistance.

Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced Smith deceased.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

