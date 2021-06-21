Who killed Elsa Mikeska? Woman shot going to gym in southeast Houston

Authorities and the family of a woman who was killed as she arrived at her gym in southeast Houston last week will make a plea to the public for help finding those responsible for her death.

According to police, Elsa Mikeska, 62, was shot and killed when suspects confronted her as she arrived at her gym in the 10500 block of Fuqua Street around 4:50 a.m. last Thursday.

RELATED: 62-year-old woman shot and killed going to gym in southeast Houston

During a press conference at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Mikeska’s family was joined by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, and Crime Stoppers of Houston to seek the public’s help identifying her killers.

Chief Finner says they need the entire public to come together in bringing Mikesa's killers to justice and are offering an increased reward of up to $15,000 for any information that will lead to their arrest.

Police say Mikeska was arriving at the gym to work out when she was shot and killed in the parking lot.

"An older model white suburban, probably 2000 to 2007, pulled up near her. Passenger gets out of the car and there were some words exchanged. She starts running and one gunshot was fired," said HPD Detective Sgt. Thomas Simmons.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Investigators said Mikeska was shot in the back as she tried to run away. She reportedly died on the scene before paramedics could arrive.

Detectives believe two Hispanic males and one White male in their early to mid-20s may be responsible for the woman’s murder, as well as another attempted robbery just an hour before.

"A female's car was actually broken down and she thought they were pulling up to help her. They brandished a gun. [Mikeska] ran away and they supposedly rummaged through the car," Simmons said.

On Thursday, the police department released surveillance video of the suspects and vehicle wanted in the deadly shooting.

Advertisement

Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.