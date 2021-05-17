Who killed Elias Marzano? Man shot in pickup truck in southwest Houston

article

Authorities need the public’s help to identify the suspect responsible for the deadly shooting of a man in his pickup truck in southwest Houston.

Elias Marzano was shot and killed in the 9400 block of Concourse Drive on Sunday, April 11, around 2 a.m.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

According to Crime Stoppers, Marzano was involved in a verbal altercation with an unknown suspect at the intersection of Concourse and Duchamp.

The suspect reportedly pulled out a handgun and began shooting, striking Marzano while he was in his pickup truck. Marzano did not survive his injuries.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP