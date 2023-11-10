The search continues for a driver who hit and killed a bicyclist and then fled the scene, authorities say.

Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division are asking for the public's help to find the driver in the crash that killed Dwayne Brinac.

According to the sheriff's office, Brinac was struck by a vehicle in the 12800 block of Crosby Lynchburg Road around 11 p.m. Oct. 15.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Dwayne Joseph Brinac (Photo: Harris County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say the dark-colored vehicle was traveling northbound when it struck Brinac’s bike from behind.

The sheriff's office says the vehicle fled the scene, and the driver didn’t stop to render aid.

Brinac was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to sheriff's office, the suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored 2011-2015 Chrysler Town & Country van.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect or suspects in this case. To submit information, you can call 713-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.crime-stoppers.org or use the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.