Which president has selected the most Supreme Court justices?
WASHINGTON - One of the most influential decisions a U.S. president can make is appointing a justice to the Supreme Court.
Justices on the Supreme Court serve lifetime appointments so the ripple effects of their appointment can be felt for decades after a president leaves office.
Since the Supreme Court was established in 1789, presidents have submitted 163 justice nominations, and of those, 126 were confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
When looking at justices who sat on the bench of the Supreme Court, President George Washington and President Franklin D. Roosevelt had the most with eight each. In recent history, President Ronald Reagan had the most with three.
William Harrison, Andrew Johnson, Zachary Taylor and Jimmy Carter are the only presidents in U.S history to not have a justice appointee confirmed to the Supreme Court.
Here is the list of the presidents who had the most justice appointments sit on the Supreme Court:
President George Washington (8) – John Rutledge, William Cushing, James Wilson, John Blair, James Iredell, Thomas Johnson, William Patterson and Samuel Chase
President Franklin D. Roosevelt (8) - Hugo Black, Stanley Reed, Felix Frankfurter, William Douglas, Frank Murphy, James Byrnes, Robert Jackson and Wiley Rutledge
President William Taft (5) - Horace Lurton, Charles Hughes, Willis van Devanter, Joseph Lamar and Mahlon Pitney
President Andrew Jackson (5) – John McLean, Henry Baldwin, James Wayne, Philip Barbour and John Catron
President Dwight D. Eisenhower (4) - John Harlan, William Brennan, Charles Whittaker and Potter Stewart
President Benjamin Harrison (4) - David Brewer, Henry Brown, George Shiras and Howell Jackson
President Abraham Lincoln (4) - Noah Swayne, Samuel Miller, David Davis and Stephen Field
President Ronald Reagan (3) - Sandra Day O’Connor, Antonin Scalia and Anthony Kennedy
President Richard Nixon (3) - Harry Blackmun, Lewis Powell and William Rehnquist
President Harry Truman (3) - Harold Burton, Tom Clark and Sherman Minton
President Warren Harding (3) - George Sutherland, Pierce Butler and Edward Sanford
President Woodrow Wilson (3) - James McReynolds, Louis Brandeis and John Clarke
President Theodore Roosevelt (3) - Oliver Holmes, William Day and William Moody
President Grover Cleveland (3) - Lucius Lamar, Edward White and Rufus Peckham
President Ulysses Grant (3) - William Strong, Joseph Bradley and Ward Hunt
President Thomas Jefferson (3) – William Johnson, Brockholst Livingston and Thomas Todd
President Donald Trump (2) - Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch
President Barack Obama (2) - Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor
President Bill Clinton (2) - Stephen Breyer and Ruth Bader Ginsburg
President George H.W. Bush (2) - David Souter and Clarence Thomas
President Lyndon B. Johnson (2) - Thurgood Marshall and Abe Fortas
President John F. Kennedy (2) - Raymond White and Arthur Goldberg
President Herbert Hoover (2) - Owen Roberts and Benjamin Cardozo
President Chester Arthur (2) - Horace Gray and Samuel Blatchford
President Rutherford Hayes (2) - John Harlan and William Woods
President James Polk (2) - Levi Woodbury and Robert Grier
President Martin Van Buren (2) - John McKinley ad Peter Daniel
President James Madison (2) – Gabriel Duvall and Joseph Story
President John Adams (2) – Bushrod Washington and Alfred Moore
President George W. Bush (1) - Samuel Alito Jr.
President Gerald Ford (1) - John Paul Stevens
President Calvin Coolidge (1) - Harlan Stone
President William McKinley (1) - Joseph McKenna
President James Garfield (1) - Stanley Matthews
President James Buchanan (1) - Nathan Clifford
President Franklin Pierce (1) - John Campbell
President Millard Fillmore (1) - Benjamin Curtis
President John Tyler (1) - Samuel Nelson
President John Quincy Adams (1) – Robert Trimble
President James Monroe (1) – Smith Thompson
Presidents William Harrison, Andrew Johnson, Zachary Taylor and James Carter never had a justice appointee confirmed to the Supreme Court.
From left to right: Presidents William Harrison, Andrew Johnson, Jimmy Carter and Zachary Taylor (Photos via Library of Congress)