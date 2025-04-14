The Brief You can take advantage of free electronic recycling during the month of April. Back up personal data on an external hard drive or on a cloud service. Some recycling programs will wipe your data off the device, or you can wipe it yourself.



April is Earth Month, when the focus is on the importance of protecting our environment.

Importance of recycling electronics

Why you should care:

If you have an old laptop, tablet, cellphone, or other electronic device, it's important to recycle it to keep toxins that can leach out from ending up in the soil and water.

What we know:

Before you recycle a device, be sure to back up any data, photos, or videos you want to keep or that contain personal or financial information. You can save it to an external hard drive or use a cloud storage service.

Some recycling programs, like Best Buy's, will then wipe the data for you before the device is recycled. You can also wipe it yourself, by simply going to settings, then recovery, and then re-set the device.

What you can do:

Here are some free electronic recycling programs:

Best Buy is also offering free electronic recycling of up to three items a day through April, both in store and by mail. Items with no recycling fee include printers, desktops, cell phones, fans, MP3 players, tablets and e-readers, printer ink, soundbars, and digital cameras. There is a recycling fee on computer monitors and TVs.