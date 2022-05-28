Wheelchair athletes from across Texas hold softball tournament in Pasadena

Wheelchair athletes from across Texas are in Pasadena during Memorial Day Weekend for the annual wheelchair windup softball tournament.

The weekend-long event is hosted at the Verne Cox Multipurpose Recreation Center on Burke road.

It's inclusive to both individuals with disabilities and able-bodied volunteers and allows for two fun-filled days of softball, community engagement, and disability awareness.

The event is free and open to the public.

