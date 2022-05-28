Wheelchair athletes from across Texas hold softball tournament in Pasadena
PASADENA, Texas - Wheelchair athletes from across Texas are in Pasadena during Memorial Day Weekend for the annual wheelchair windup softball tournament.
The weekend-long event is hosted at the Verne Cox Multipurpose Recreation Center on Burke road.
It's inclusive to both individuals with disabilities and able-bodied volunteers and allows for two fun-filled days of softball, community engagement, and disability awareness.
The event is free and open to the public.