Wheelchair athletes from across Texas hold softball tournament in Pasadena

Pasadena
PASADENA, Texas - Wheelchair athletes from across Texas are in Pasadena during Memorial Day Weekend for the annual wheelchair windup softball tournament. 

The weekend-long event is hosted at the Verne Cox Multipurpose Recreation Center on Burke road. 

It's inclusive to both individuals with disabilities and able-bodied volunteers and allows for two fun-filled days of softball, community engagement, and disability awareness.

The event is free and open to the public. 
 