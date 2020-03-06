What’s going down in H-Town this weekend Mar. 6 – Mar. 8

FOX 26 is your station for fun. If you want to head out and about in the Bayou City, then here’s a look at what’s going down in H-Town.

Head to the opening night of Roller Rink at Discovery Green. The first 50 guests will skate for free. The rink will be opened until Sunday, April 12. It opens Friday at 5 p.m. and admission is $8 with a $4 skate rental.

Chalk on the Block will be this Saturday at Baldwin Park. Check out the designs and creativity as artists paint the sideways from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and it is free to go.

Also in Midtown, the Houston Black Heritage Music and Arts Festival will be at Midtown Park. Celebrate African American culture through art, music, poetry and food. Tickets are $25 and it is Saturday from noon until 7 p.m.

Celebrate International Women’s Day this Sunday at Cuchara Restaurant. They will be hosting a female venue to celebrate women. Shop for all types of goodies like clothing, jewelry, food and more. It’s free to go and will be from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.