What's going down in H-Town this weekend Jan. 31 - Feb. 2

FOX 26 is your station for fun and if you want to head out and about in the Bayou City, then here's a look at what's going down in H-Town this weekend!

Eric John will be at the House of Blues this Friday. The Grammy Award-winning artist will perform songs like "Cliffs of Dover" and other fan favorites. Doors open at 7 p.m. with tickets starting at $25.

If beer's your thing you can make your way to Saint Arnold Brewery for a Barrel Aged Evening on Friday. You can sip barrel-aged beers and munch on snacks from the appetizer buffet. Tickets start at $65. The event runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Calling all vegans! Head over to the Great Vegan Cook-off at Social Beer Garden HTX on Saturday. Even if you're not vegan, you may want to feast on the tasty vegan burgers, tacos, hot dogs and so much more. There will also be live music, artists and crafts. Tickets start at $10. The Midtown event is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For the theater fans, Main Street Theater presents "Elliot, A Solider's Fugue," a play about a young soldier who struggles to communicate with his family. Ticket prices vary and showtime is at 3 p.m. Sunday in Rice Village.