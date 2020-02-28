What’s going down in H-Town this weekend Feb. 28 – Mar. 1

If you want to head out and about in Houston this weekend, then here’s a look at What’s Going Down in H-town.

Grab the entire family and head to Levy Park for a free screening of Pokemon Detective Pikachu Movie. Get there early with your phone to play Pokemon Go and spin all nine Poke Stops before the movie. It’ll be Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Head to the Grand in Galveston and feel like you are in France as the Opera House performs “An American in Paris”. It’s a musical based on the story of an American soldier and a beautiful French girl looking for a new start after World War II. It will be Saturday at 3 p.m. and again at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $35.

Gear up for the start of baseball season in a classical way at Jones Hall as the Houston Symphony performs “Take Me Out to The Ballgame”. There will also be a petting zoo and craft station for the kids before the concert. Tickets start at $24 and there will a show Saturday at 10 a.m. and again at 11:30 a.m.

Take part in the ultimate brunch at Houston BrunchFest in Midtown Park. Indulge in bottomless mimosas, Blood Mary’s and lots of brunch dishes to taste from local restaurants. It’ll be from Sunday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. with tickets starting at $50.