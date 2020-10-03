What are the symptoms of breast cancer?

article

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and FOX 26 is trying to increase awareness and support during this time.

According to the CDC, breast cancer is the most common cancer among American women, after skin cancer, with more than 250,000 women diagnosed in the U.S. each year.

Roughly 42,000 women die from the disease every year.

The CDC recommends women speak with their doctors on when to get a mammogram and to look out for the warning signs.

Here are some warning signs of breast cancer:

- New lump in the breast or underarm (armpit).

- Thickening or swelling of part of the breast.

- Irritation or dimpling of breast skin.

- Redness or flaky skin in the nipple area or the breast.

- Pulling in of the nipple or pain in the nipple area.

- Nipple discharge other than breast milk, including blood.

- Any change in the size or the shape of the breast.

- Pain in any area of the breast.

If you have any signs or symptoms that worry you, you should reach out to your doctor right away.

Susan G Komen also provides more details on the warning signs.