‘What a class act’: Tom Hanks sends personal letter to Canadian typewriter repairman

Thom Cholowski, a typewriter repairman who lives in Saskatchewan, Canada couldn’t resist sharing the letter one of Hollywood’s biggest typewriter enthusiasts wrote to him — actor Tom Hanks.

“What a class act,” Cholowski wrote, posting a copy of the letter he received from the acting legend, who wrote back in response to Cholowki reaching out to praise Hanks for his love and passion for the craft.

Hanks once wrote a love letter to the device, published in the New York Times on Aug. 3, 2013.

Cholowski told a local Canadian outlet that he sent a thank-you note to the movie star earlier this year, saying, "Tom Hanks has very much been the celebrity face of typewriters, something that he's always been passionate in."

"Through Tom's advocacy, it's gone from being a nostalgic, old fashioned piece of technology to a point where people are taking a second look at these machines and they're really rediscovering the joy and beauty of these wonderful machines," Cholowski said.

Underneath the “Tom Hanks” letterhead, typed in green ink, the letter reads, “What a privilege it is to type a letter to western Canada’s premier typewriter repairman…”

Cholowski said that Hanks wrote in his letter, “I know the next time or the first time I’m in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, I’ll be darkening your door if only to smell the lubricant of a well-refurbished machine, no matter what the language, braille or Native-Canadian Cree.”

“I’m honored and speechless,” Cholowski wrote on Facebook.

Storyful contributed to this report.