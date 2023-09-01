Wharton County scam: Authorities warning residents about new scam

The Wharton County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a new scam that's been reported.

SUGGESTED: Houston officials blame extreme heat, drought for hundreds of broken water pipes across town

Officials said if you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be a representative of a governmental agency within Wharton County claiming that you need to pay a fine, please be aware that this is a scam.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Authorities stated do not give any of your personal information to anyone over the phone.