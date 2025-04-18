The Brief A small plane crashed in Wharton County, south of El Campo, on Friday. The sheriff's office says there are no reports of injuries.



No injuries were reported after a small plane crashed south of El Campo in Wharton County on Friday, officials confirmed.

Wharton County plane crash

What we know:

The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a plane crashed near FM 441 and FM 3086 on Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office says there have been no reports of injuries.

SkyFOX aerials showed a small plane down in a field.

According to the FAA, the pilot was the only person on board the Grumman G-164.

What we don't know:

The investigation is in the very early stages at this time. It’s unclear where the plane was going or why it crashed.

What's next:

The FAA is investigating the crash.