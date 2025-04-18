Wharton County plane crash near El Campo at FM 441, FM 3086
EL CAMPO, Texas - No injuries were reported after a small plane crashed south of El Campo in Wharton County on Friday, officials confirmed.
What we know:
The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a plane crashed near FM 441 and FM 3086 on Friday morning.
The sheriff’s office says there have been no reports of injuries.
SkyFOX aerials showed a small plane down in a field.
According to the FAA, the pilot was the only person on board the Grumman G-164.
What we don't know:
The investigation is in the very early stages at this time. It’s unclear where the plane was going or why it crashed.
What's next:
The FAA is investigating the crash.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Wharton County Sheriff's Office.