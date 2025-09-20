Wharton County: 2 dead after small plane crashes in Louise
LOUISE, Texas - Two people have been confirmed dead after a small plane crashed in Wharton County on Saturday night.
Texas plane crash
What we know:
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced the crash just before 8 p.m. Saturday night.
Just before 10 p.m., officials said the crash happened on CR 382 and Ward Street in Louise.
Two people have been confirmed dead in the crash.
A North American T-6 reportedly stalled midair, attempted to land, and crashed.
The NTSB and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will conduct an investigation.
What we don't know:
The victims in the crash have not been identified.
Details in this report are limited.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the NTSB.