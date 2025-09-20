Expand / Collapse search

Wharton County: 2 dead after small plane crashes in Louise

Published  September 20, 2025 10:10pm CDT
Louise
The Brief

    • Two people are dead after a plane crashed in Louise, Texas, Saturday night.
    • The plane reportedly stalled midair before attempting to land and crashing.
    • The victims have not been identified, and the FAA is at the scene investigating.

LOUISE, Texas - Two people have been confirmed dead after a small plane crashed in Wharton County on Saturday night. 

Texas plane crash

What we know:

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced the crash just before 8 p.m. Saturday night. 

Just before 10 p.m., officials said the crash happened on CR 382 and Ward Street in Louise

Two people have been confirmed dead in the crash.

A North American T-6 reportedly stalled midair, attempted to land, and crashed. 

The NTSB and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will conduct an investigation.

What we don't know:

The victims in the crash have not been identified. 

Details in this report are limited. 

The Source: Information in this article comes from the NTSB. 

