Wharton County: 2 dead after small plane crashes in Louise

The Brief Two people are dead after a plane crashed in Louise, Texas, Saturday night. The plane reportedly stalled midair before attempting to land and crashing. The victims have not been identified, and the FAA is at the scene investigating.



Two people have been confirmed dead after a small plane crashed in Wharton County on Saturday night.

Texas plane crash

What we know:

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced the crash just before 8 p.m. Saturday night.

Just before 10 p.m., officials said the crash happened on CR 382 and Ward Street in Louise.

Two people have been confirmed dead in the crash.

A North American T-6 reportedly stalled midair, attempted to land, and crashed.

The NTSB and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will conduct an investigation.

What we don't know:

The victims in the crash have not been identified.

Details in this report are limited.